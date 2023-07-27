Man United, Man City, Juventus In Race To Sign Benjamin Pavard

Sky Sport Deutschland journalist, Florian Plettenberg has claimed Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City are in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender, Benjamin Pavard who doesn’t want to extend his contract expiring in June 2024.

Pavard has been linked with a move to Serie A for a long time and even went to San Siro in April to watch a Serie A match between Millan and Lecce.

However, Juventus are the Serie A side currently interested in the France international who, according to Plettenberg, is unwilling to sign a contract extension with the Bavarians.

New Telegraph gathered that Pavard’s current contract with Bayern Munich runs out in less than a year, in June 2024.

According to the report, Juventus are not the only club interested in the French defender given that both Manchester clubs, City and United, are keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old.

However, a potential swap deal with City’s defender Kyle Walker ‘has not been a hot topic in the last days,’ said Plettenberg.

Pavard has been open to a move to Seria A in November and Inter tried to sign him this past January to replace Milan Skriniar.

Inter Millan is also muted to be interested in him again.