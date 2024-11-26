New Telegraph

Paulo Slams Critics Berating Davido’s Comment On Nigeria’s Economy

Popular music promoter, Peter Okoye, better known as Paulo has clapped back at Nigerians dragging Davido over his recent comment on the country’s economy being in shambles.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido during a recent interview warned African Americans who want to return home to Nigeria to reconsidered their decision, noting that the situation back home are not so rosy, citing the economy crisis.

Following this, some political gladiators and other Nigerians have tackled Davido over his comment.

Reacting to the criticisms,  Paulo slammed his critics while instructing them to leave the singer alone.

According to him, Davido hadn’t lied about what he said since the country’s economy is indeed very bad.

He said: “Please Make Una leave Davido alone mad people Davido spoke the truth. Nigeria’s current economic state is Sooo bad.

“With global companies leaving and local businesses facing significant losses, it’s clear we’re facing challenges.

“Let’s acknowledge the reality and work towards a better future. God bless Nigeria = PaulO”

