Paulo Reacts As Spyro Claims He Didn’t Make Money From His Record Label

Music promoter and record label owner, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo has reacted to Spyro’s claims that he has never made money while signed to his record label.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Spyro claimed during an interview that he was signed to a record label owned by Paulo but he did not make any money during his 2 years of stay.

According to Spyro, he used to borrow money from Paulo whenever he needed something while he was signed under him.

He, however, added that PaulO is a kind man but doesn’t understand the business of managing a record label.

Reacting to the claims, Paulo took to his Instagram story and shared how payments were made on Spyro while the singer was signed to his record label.

He further stated that he spent a total of N12 million on Spyro but never made any return from investing in the singer.

