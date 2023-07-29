Paulius Okon: Waffest 2023 Offers Chefs Opportunity To Exhibit Superiority Of Nigerian Food Culture

The President of Association of Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), Chef Paulius Okon, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, on the forthcoming West Africa Food Festival (WAFFEST), which is to be hosted by Nigeria in Lagos between August 9 and 14, noting that it is an opportunity for Nigerian chefs to once again showcase its superiority and promote Nigerian food tourism

What is West Africa Food Festival (WAFF- EST) about?

WAFFEST stands for West Africa Food Festival, it is the celebration of Taste, Sights and Sounds of West Africa.

Why is Nigeria hosting the festival?

Nigeria is hosting the 2023 edition because the objective of the event is to rotationally open up the food tourism potential of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS). So it is Nigeria’s turn after Ghana and Liberia have taken their turns to host previous editions of the festival.

Where are you hosting the event and the date for it?

The event has been slated to hold in Lagos since Lagos is the hospitality hub of Nigeria. Also will be of easy access to other West African states coming by road. Twenty-six countries have been invited to the event but as at now, 19 countries have confirmed their participation and we expect more to do so before the start of the festival.

The event has been scheduled to commence on August 9, with a welcome dinner for the contingents from other countries. This will be followed by factory tour of some international brands that produce food ingredients.

The official opening ceremony will be at Protea Hotel, Ikeja on August 11 and thereafter, the festival will be moved to the Lagos State Culinary Centre of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board

Last year Nigeria team came tops at the festival, winning a lot of trophies, do we expect a repeat of that feat this time?

Surely, we expect to even do better than that as we came back from Accra, Ghana last year with a lot of trophies and medals. Now that we are hosting, we expect Team Nigeria to claim the top positions if not half but more of the winning categories. Already Team Nigeria is having series of training because culinary competition is far different from the regular hotel or home cooking and presentation. It is a very rigorous part of cooking.

With Ghana attending, a lot of Nigerians and even Ghanaians will be looking forward to rekindling of Nigeria-Ghana Jollof rice war, it is that a possibility?

Actually, we will not rekindle Nigeria-Ghana-Jollof rice ownership war because we do not intend to contradict the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) declaration that Senegal owns Jollof rice. However, the new Jollof rice war in the coming festival is to determine which Jollof is the best. So we call it Signature Jollof Challenge.

What is the level of support that your association has received from both the government and the private sector?

For support and sponsorship, you can see that we are collaborating with our fathers in the industry, I mean the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

Maggi has taken huge responsibility too as the lead sponsor, we have Tasty Tom, Peak, LASTVEB and HBS The sponsors have huge benefits in this event in terms of wider advertorial coverage and having their end users from several countries gathered at a spot.

They also have the chance to display their products, talk about it and secure patronage for their products too. The opportunity to interact, secure or build new ambassadors, and agents in over 26 countries is huge.

What are some of the benefits of belonging to your association?

The Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), is about ensuring that the culinary practitioners receive constant and regular trainings of international standard so as to impact positively on our hospitality sector. APCN strives to complement the effort of the federal and state governments in tourism development and sustainability.

Although APCN focuses on food tourism, APCN is a central point where employers of labour and culinary practitioners meet. And this offers a sort of safety and guarantee to the employers.

What are some of the contributions of APCN to the development and promotion of Nigerian food culture?

With its aims and objectives being focused on the development and promotion of Nigerian food tourism and professionalism, in terms of empowering our members, for the past 10 years, APCN has contributed immensely in enhancing professionalism, tourism and hospitality in Nigeria.

The annual trainings received both locally and from international trips have made the members more professional in cookery, mentoring and kitchen management, which of course, have elevated many into production, trainers, and many more.

Are Nigerian chefs better appreciated and respected now?

I would say that Nigerian chefs are more appreciated now than before because with the exposure from the association, clients or employers’ satisfaction has greatly improved. For example, there was a picture that went viral where our immediate past Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, presented an award to one of our chefs.

Another example is Chef Hilda Baci, whom we all know. This has made the cookery industry to grow because our youths now see a future in it.

But why are Nigerian chefs not being made executive chefs by international brands operating in the country instead most of them have foreign executive chefs?

The ranking of indigenous executive chefs in international brands in Nigeria has actually improved from what it used to be before the coming of APCN.

That dominance of foreigners has actually reduced due to the fact that the Nigerian chefs have developed themselves even more in the aspect of food safety and hygiene (HACCP), as well as Kitchen management, which include costing, menu engineering and wastage control.

The foreigners have never been better cooks than us but they had the grip as a result of plating technique and kitchen management. Now our people are being exposed by the association to international trainings and exposures which has seen us bring some of the best cooks in the world to give us an edge over the foreigners.

What are the impediments growing Nigerian food culture to international level as we have it in other climes like the Chinese?

I do not see any impediment in growing Nigerian foods to international level. APCN is seriously working and training on fusion and food art which is aimed at growing Nigerian foods to international level. Therefore, constant training of our members will definitely get us there.

What impetus has Chef Hilda Baci winning the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest hours of cooking by an individual added to us as a country and the cookery profession?

Chef Hilda Baci has not only set a new Guinness World Record, but she has also set a challenge to any lazy chef out there. She has proven to the world that being the best chef in the world is not about the white skin. Frankly speaking, we are better chefs than the whites given the same environment, equipment and motivation.

Is your association planning on honouring her for this great feat?

APCN looks forward to honouring Chef Hilda Baci during the WAFFEST Nigeria 2023 in Lagos on August 14. APCN has very good training partners and top chefs that are ready to train, mentor and encourage anyone aspiring to go higher in the profession or achieve such fame as Chef Baci

How do you view the propensity by some Nigerian chefs to eclipse the Guinness World Record set by Chef Hilda Baci even before it was formally recognised?

The sudden upsurge of Nigerian chefs trying to break Hilda’s record even before it was formally acknowledged is a very unfortunate situation and demonstrates foolishness which could be interpreted as a confrontation capable of causing chaos. That is not to discouraged responsible aspirations with reasonable period of time and proper timing and planning.

The association can only condemn such act of illiteracy and continue to educate its members on the need for healthy competition without inflicting pains or destroying your colleagues’ gains. Even though outpacing the other person is allowed but it has to be done with some decorum.