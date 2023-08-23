Paul Okoye Speaks On Dumping Girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma For Ex-Wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has broken his silence amid allegations of reconciling with his ex-wife, Anita, and dumping his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

This is coming after a viral video of Rudeboy and his ex-wife, Anita were sighted together at their son’s music concert, sharing beautiful moments together.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the singer, his ex-wife and their kids were on vacation ahead of the concert of the twins.

Following this, netizens flooded the comment section of Ivy Ifeoma on Instagram to mock her that Rudeboy dumped her for his wife.

Proving netizens incorrect, Paul Okoye gushed about Ivy in the comments section of her previous post.

He commented under her post, “A babe ❤️”

Replying, Ivy Ifeoma called Rudeboy ‘Baby Boy’.

See below: