Paul Okoye Speaks On Blocking Fan’s Husband On IG

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has responded to a woman who confronted him for blocking her husband on Instagram.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incident unfolded in his comment section shortly after the singer announced the release of his latest single, Feeling, on his Instagram page.

Reacting to his announcement, the woman took to his comments section to demand an explanation, writing, “Why did you block my husband?”

In a swift response, Paul Okoye replied bluntly stating, “Because he’s jobless ‍♂️.”

His statement has however gone viral with many applauding the singer’s candidness, while others criticized his tone. Despite the drama, the buzz around his new song, Feeling, continues to grow.

