Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has taken to her social media page to share a cryptic post after his brother, Jude Okoye was arraigned by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud.

New Telegraph reports that on Wednesday, February 26, Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of Paul and Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare duo, was arraigned by the EFCC before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Jude was arraigned based on allegations of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, alongside his company Northside Music Ltd.

The talent manager faced Justice Alexander Owoeye on a seven-count charge

Following Jude Okoye’s arraignment, Paul Okoye shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story hinting that someone arranged the current situation of his brother without mentioning names.

However, Paul encouraged Jude to remain strong, assuring him that the situation would eventually pass.

The post of Paul has attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

Reaction trailing the posts;

@daddyathisbest reacted: “Another angle to make Peter look bad. Oga, go and sit down it’s called investigation. Just admit it, you are both wrong Peter.”

@_____akala1 said: “This life no balance, God I curse the day I will take my brother to court.”

@agcfarmproduce wrote: “People can be very funny. They poke you again and again, yet you keep hoping they’ll come around and understand how much hurt they’re causing you, but NO, they won’t. ”

@angelctp said: “Your brother is the problem you have with your twin brother, but you choose money over your brother. Am a twin, and when she’s sick, I will get sick. We share everything. Her money is mine, and mine is hers. I can’t see her in pain. Peter is a chosen one while Judas Iscariot is a betrayer.”

@opu_piz stated: “Make who komit crime no face law?” @dcoolprince_ reacted: “Is not what he wants. You guys bullied him behind closed doors all because of his own choices that weren’t in alignment with you guys. He grew a tough skin because of your constant bullying and lost respect and regard for you and Jude, he is the monster you both created.”

@bigphido commented: “He steal or not. That should be your concern too.”

@princess_eposi001 shared: “How can you literally hate ur own self like this? You guys are 1 body though different souls.”

@richieray_19 commented: “I have never seen twins brothers who are more into material possession and greed than helping their ibo brothers.”

