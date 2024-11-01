Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma Welcome First Child Together

Share

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy of the iconic P-Square, and his partner, Ivy Ifeoma Oboko have welcomed their first child together.

The couple’s joyous news comes shortly after they shared photos of an intimate baby shower in September, which LL sparked excitement among their fans.

Paul and Ivy have been a highly talked-about couple this year, having reportedly held a traditional marriage ceremony earlier in 2024.

Although the couple has kept much of their private life away from the spotlight, their baby shower photos in September offered fans a glimpse of their journey into parenthood.

The newborn’s arrival was shared in a video by Paul on his Instagram page on Friday.

He mentioned that they welcomed the child over a month and few days.

“This past month and a few days has been the most joyous and overwhelming sweetest ever period of our lives,” he captioned the video.

The post has since generated an outpouring of congratulatory messages on social media from fans and friends who have followed their relationship milestones closely.

Paul Okoye, known for hits like “Reason With Me” and “No One Like You,” has now embraced fatherhood with his new partner, Ivy Ifeoma, after parting ways with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Ivy Ifeoma, a model and social media influencer, has been in a relationship with Paul Okoye for over a year, and their union has been widely discussed in entertainment circles.

The two have frequently shared affectionate moments on social media, much to the delight of their followers.

The couple’s traditional marriage earlier this year and now the birth of their child signify new chapters for both Paul and Ivy.

While neither has released an official statement, fans are eagerly awaiting the first pictures and name of their baby.

