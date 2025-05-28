Paul Okoye Hails Iyabo Ojo Amids Daughter Priscilla’s Wedding Finale

Share

Nigerian talent manager and music executive, Paul Okoye, has sent a message to his partner, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, as her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, marks the grand finale of her wedding celebrations today.

Taking to his social media page, Paul Okoye, better known as Paul O, shared a montage showering praises on Iyabo, describing her as his “Ezenwanyi” (Igbo for queen) and “superwoman.”

He commended her for raising a successful daughter, calling her a “proudly mum.”

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “My Ezenwanyi!! Superwoman!! @iyaboojofespris ProudlyMum!!! (Mama @its.priscy), just have fun today!! Shine on!! It’s your day!!!”

He also extended his good wishes to the newlyweds, Priscilla and her partner, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, tagging them with the hashtag #JP2025Finale and encouraging them to enjoy the moment.

Share