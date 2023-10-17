New Telegraph

Paul Okoye Expresses Concerns For Future Generations

Popular Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye has taken to her social media page to express concerns and pity for future generations.

This followed the affluence displayed at the burial of Wizkid’s mother and the post of another Twitter user, who compares Wizkid’s mum’s burial to that of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial, saying Obi is the real Odogwu whose mother’s burial remains undefeated.

The musician took to his Instagram story, @iamkingrudy, to post how sorry he was for the next generation.

He wrote: “The present generation I pity Una future
Can you imagine people comparing burial ceremonies?
Una go hear am ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

Tags:

