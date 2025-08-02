Prominent Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has taken to his Instagram page to express concern over what he described as a growing trend among up-and-coming artists, the excessive use of marijuana in music videos.

Okoye, who shared his thoughts on his Instagram story on Saturday, criticised the habit of young acts lighting up weed within the first seconds of their music videos, calling the trend “Unhealthy” and “Pointless.”

“Abeg who tell una say whenever una de shoot visualizer video, say una most de smoke igbo for camera?” he asked, highlighting how the trend has overshadowed musical talent and presentation.

He warned that while everyone has the right to make personal choices, many of these new artists appear physically unhealthy, noting:

“You’re looking sick… You de smoke around 50k, de battle Indomie of 1k without egg.”

The singer also pointed out that peer pressure and the need to appear trendy or “fly” may be pushing some young artists into unhealthy lifestyles at the expense of proper nutrition and self-care.

He emphasised that true artistry does not require substance abuse and advised emerging acts to “eat well and take care of themselves”, rather than wasting money on habits that compromise their health.