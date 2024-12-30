Share

Renowned music promoter and entrepreneur, Paul Okoye, popularly known as PaulO, has taken to his Instagram page to advocate for unity among Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

His heartfelt post comes amid a brewing feud between Burna Boy and Davido.

PaulO described the trio as trailblazers in the global music scene and urged them to reconcile their differences as 2024 comes to an end.

Highlighting their immense talent and influence, he called for forgiveness and collaboration in 2025.

“United, they inspire Africa and the world with their hard work and talent. Let’s see a united 2025!”

The post follows Burna Boy’s subtle jab at Davido regarding claims of purchasing a house in Banana Island.

PaulO, however, focused on fostering brotherhood, emphasizing the need for peace and unity in the Nigerian music industry.

His message resonates with fans and stakeholders who believe in the power of collaboration among the superstars to elevate Afrobeats further on the global stage.

