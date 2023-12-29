Paul O Calls For Boxing Fight Between Iyabo Ojo, Lizzy Anjorin

Nigerian talent manager, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O has called for a celebrity boxing match between his lover, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

New Telegraph recalls that Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin have been at loggerheads for a long time and even throw shade at each other on social media pages.

However, in a new update, Paul O has called for a boxing fight between the duo and promised to reward the winner with ten million Naira.

He further assured that ambulances and doctors would be available during the match.

He said, “Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo Winners take all!!! 10Million Naira. Ambulance and Doctors provided. Organize by PaulO & OneAfricaGlobal.”