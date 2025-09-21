Paul Biya’s Daughter Moves Against Father’s Election Bid

In a rather surprising move, the daughter of Cameroon’s longest serving president, Brenda Biya has come against her father Paul Biya for seeking a record 8th term in office.

This comes after her father declared his intentions to further run for the highest office in the land.

Stating this on her Tiktok live where she commands a large followership under the name “King Nasty” she criticized her father’s 43-year rule which, according to her, has plunged the country into poverty, unemployment, decades of political and economic redundancy.

She implored Camerounians to reject her father and vote with a fresh face. This makes it the first time in history that the daughter of a sitting president will criticize her father’s continued rule.

President Biya is Cameroon’s longest serving leader and one of the longest serving leaders in history. His rule has been marred with allegations of corruption, authoritarianism, flawed elections and human rights abuses.

He stated his intention to run in the October 12, 2025 general election saying he was responding to the call of the masses and those in the diaspora to run for the presidency, saying “the best is yet to come.”