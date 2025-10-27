Paul Biya Wins Cameroon Election, Extends 43-Year Rule

Cameroon’s long-serving President Paul Biya, aged 92, has been declared the winner of the country’s October 12 presidential election, securing 53.66% of the vote, according to official results released on Monday by the Constitutional Council.

The outcome extends Biya’s 43-year rule and cements his position as the world’s oldest sitting head of state, enabling him to remain in power until 2032.

According to the Constitutional Council, former government minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary came second with 35.2% of the vote. Bakary, who had declared himself winner just two days after the polls closed, has yet to comment following the official announcement.

Biya’s re-election further consolidates his decades-long grip on power, having first assumed office in 1982, following the resignation of Ahmadou Ahidjo. His tenure has spanned seven re-elections, with opposition parties and international observers often questioning the transparency of the electoral process.

READ ALSO:

The results were announced a day after violent protests erupted in Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital, leaving four protesters dead and more than 100 arrested as demonstrators clashed with security forces.

Authorities said at least 105 protesters were detained, while several members of the security forces sustained injuries during the unrest.

“Security personnel acted to restore order after violent demonstrators barricaded major roads and attacked police patrols,” said Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, Governor of the Littoral Region, which includes Douala.

Videos circulating online showed protesters throwing stones and setting barricades as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Douala, Garoua, and Maroua in northern Cameroon.

The election took place amid growing public frustration over Biya’s decision to seek another term despite widespread calls for generational change.

Cameroon, a nation of nearly 30 million people, has been plagued by political unrest, corruption, and conflict in its Anglophone regions, where separatists have battled government forces for years.

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said security agencies had foiled plots by certain opposition elements to incite violence before and after the election.

“We arrested several individuals attempting to destabilize the country and incite unrest,” Nji told reporters on Saturday.

Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since November 6, 1982, is known for maintaining tight control over the country’s political landscape.

Despite periodic calls for reform, his government has repeatedly suppressed dissent, restricted media freedom, and clamped down on opposition movements.

His latest victory extends his rule into a fifth decade, ensuring his leadership will surpass half a century if he completes his new term.

Meanwhile, youth movements in Douala and Yaoundé have vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations, demanding political renewal and transparency.

As of Monday afternoon, security forces maintained a heavy presence in major cities, with authorities warning against further protests.