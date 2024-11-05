PAU Gets £219,000 Grant For Advanced Biodigesters

Share

Pan-Atlantic University has announced its partnership with CESEL and the University of Lincoln, UK, on a groundbreaking project funded by a £219,000 Innovate UK grant.

It stated in a statement that this collaboration aimed to develop and implement advanced biodigesters at a large-scale poultry farm in Aikun, Osun State, Nigeria.

It explained that by converting poultry waste into renewable biogas, the project would address Nigeria’s energy challenges while promoting environmental sustainability.

It added that the innovative biodigesters would replace traditional, unsystematic models, significantly improving efficiency, safety, and the overall impact of biogas production. Chief Executive Officer of CESEL, Dr. Patrick Tolani, highlighted the project’s potential.

He said: “This grant provides a unique opportunity to showcase a pathway toward environmental sustainability in Nigeria’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

“With Nigeria’s potential to generate 25,000 megawatts of electricity from biogas, as per the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), this project can contribute significantly to addressing the nation’s energy deficit and fostering economic growth.”

Associate Professor (Reader) in Energy Systems & Policy at School of Science and Technology, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Norbert Edomah, highlighted the project’s potential to empower local communities, promote sustainable energy practices, and address energy challenges in rural areas.

He said: “Thanks to the support from Innovate UK, this knowledge transfer partnership aims at developing local competencies and innovative solutions that addresses local energy needs through production of biogas from agricultural and animal waste for diverse use in the farms, including electricity generation.”

The statement explained that Pan-Atlantic University would serve as the initial site for prototyping the biodigester, with plans to scale up the technology at the Osun State farm.

