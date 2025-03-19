Patronize Registered Surveyors, APPSN Advises Nigerians

Share

The Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Lagos Chapter, has urged its members to enhance their knowledge of surveying practices while reaffirming its commitment to advocating for public awareness of the benefits of patronizing registered surveyors.

This call was made during the swearing-in of new Executive Council Members at the 2025 Annual General Meeting and Luncheon, themed “Unlock the Untapped Potential in the Surveying Profession.”

Chairman of APPSN, Lagos Chapter, Ibikunle Adaranijo, stated that the new executive team would develop a strategic plan to guide the association’s activities and initiatives over the next two years.

He emphasized that APPSN Lagos would invest in training programs and workshops to build a stronger, more efficient association that serves and advances the profession.

Guest speaker Olugbenga Adekoya identified key challenges limiting the profession, including slow technological adoption, expanding the scope of services, continuous education, collaboration, networking, branding, and reputation management.

He also stressed the importance of advocacy, public awareness, and upholding professionalism and ethics.

Adekoya noted that many surveyors still rely on outdated equipment and methods, limiting their efficiency and service scope.

He encouraged members to adopt modern technologies and uphold the professional reputation of the industry.

The newly sworn-in Chairman of APPSN, Lagos Chapter, Olaoluwa Afolabi, pledged to enforce discipline among members and foster stronger collaboration between the association’s sub-groups and its parent body.

He expressed optimism that his tenure would promote peace, unity, and professional excellence within the association.

