Patronise Local Businesses, Obi Urges Nigerian Elites

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian elites and political leaders to deliberately support indigenous businesses, noting that it is not easy to establish and sustain viable enterprises in the country.

Obi, who revealed that he flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on Sunday morning, said he had taken nearly a dozen trips on the same airline and commended its consistency and professionalism.

“I want to sincerely thank the management and staff of Air Peace for their professionalism, consistency, and competence on this route,” he wrote on his X platform.

The former governor of Anambra State stressed the importance of supporting Nigerian businesses, especially in challenging sectors like transportation, where competitiveness and operational costs are high.

“It is never easy to run any business in our difficult environment, let alone highly capital-intensive sectors like air and land transportation,” he said.

He warned against the harassment or intimidation of local businesses, emphasizing that they should be encouraged, not stifled.

“Nigerian businesses need our encouragement and patronage, not harassment or unnecessary intimidation. Supporting local businesses, particularly those that create massive employment, is critical for job creation, economic growth, and sustainable national development,” Obi stated.

His remarks come amid an ongoing controversy surrounding Air Peace and allegations of unfair treatment by aviation authorities and competitors.

