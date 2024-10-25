Patronage: FCMB MFB staff appreciate Ibadan traders

Share

Staff members of the First City Monument Bank Micro Finance Bank (FCMBMFB) in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital have paid business visits to their customers, appreciating their consistent patronage and dedication to paying back their loans.

Describing the visits to the popular Agbeni and Ogunpa markets in Ibadan, as vital tool for growth, Mr. Friday Nwokolo (Head, Sales and Business Development) said on behalf of the management that, “When you visit your customers and appreciate them for their loyalty and identification with your brand, it is an avenue for you to grow.”

Nwokolo said this during the celebration of the annual ‘Financial Inclusion Week’ of the bank, themed: “Shaping the next decade of inclusive finance”.

Addressing those present at the occasion, Nwokolo said the visit was in line with the bank’s policy of ascertaining the welfare of their customers, once in a while, to know how they are faring in their business with the loans obtained, and how the bank can be of more supports to them for improvement.

Appreciating the visit, an elated customer, Mrs. Blessing David, who is a wine and liquor distributor, commended the bank for its financial support through the loans which have helped her business to grow.

While echoing the voice of many other traders in the market, she said: “I have been with the bank for over six years now. They have really supported me with loans and the comfortable pay- back plans which have helped my business grow steadily.

“If they can increase the loans for us so we can have more money to buy more goods, it will be an added advantage to them and a win for us too”, she said.

The event which was an avenue for the bank to show love and give back to the society, also took the staff to Aremote Community, Ekerin Ologuneru in Ibadan where food items were distributed to the residents.

They also visited engaged in health walk from the bank’s head office at Challenge to Iyana Adeoyo to sensitise the public more about exercise as a major factor to a healthy life style.

In a pep talk that took place at the Eleyele Grammar School, Ibadan, Nwokolo also enjoined kids to imbibe the art of saving so as to have a stabilised financial future for self-dependence.

According to him, “We all know that money is part of what we use in running our daily activities, and that has to do with building a home. Encouraging an atmosphere for the children to learn how to save at their early stage in life, no matter how little, is very vital for them.

“I want to make them understand that as children, when they understand the art of saving, and ask questions on finance from their parents, it will help them know how money is made and prioritise their spending on their wants and desires. This will help them have a sense of discipline and self-dependence in future”, he said.

