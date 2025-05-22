Patriots’ Nat’l Summit: S’West Delegates Meet In Lagos To Set Agenda

Share

Stakeholders from the South West geopolitical zone gathered in Lagos on Thursday to articulate the region’s position ahead of the upcoming National Political Summit organized by The Patriots, a group of eminent Nigerians led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The summit, originally scheduled for May 29, has been postponed to June 9–11 to allow broader participation across the country. It aims to craft a new constitution for Nigeria.

At the South West pre-summit meeting, Mogagi Gboyega Adejumo, Chairman of the South West Patriot Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, outlined five key issues the region plans to advance.

The delegates intend to champion measures that guarantee peace and progress in the zone, including calls for greater regional autonomy, true federalism, fiscal autonomy, and resource control.

“We want full federalism, full control of our resources. We want full resource control on everything that is on our land. We don’t want a situation where there are two types of laws in Nigeria,” Adejumo said.

He added that the region seeks its own supreme courts—either at the state or regional level—due to perceived flaws in the current judiciary and electoral system.

Advocating a return to the 1963 Constitution, Adejumo stressed, “The Yoruba developed everything in case there would be a national conference into a package in 1994. So, there is a Yoruba constitution, there is a Southwest constitution, which we improved upon and took to the 2014 conference. What we have always looked at is full, full federalism.”

Professor Anthony Kila, National Chairman of the Patriot Strategy, Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, noted that the summit aims to ensure equitable representation of all Nigerian viewpoints and produce a comprehensive, widely accepted constitutional document.

