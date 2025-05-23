New Telegraph

May 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Patriots’ National Summit:…

Patriots’ National Summit: S’West Delegates Meet In Lagos To Set Agenda

South West delegates yesterday met in Lagos to articulate the zone’s position ahead of the 9-11 National Political Summit being organised by The Patriots for a new Constitution for the country.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for May 29 but the organisers shifted it to enable a broader participation of Nigerians at the event being put together by The Patriots, a group of eminent Nigerians led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the South West pre-summit meeting, the Chairman of the South West Patriot Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, Mogagi Adejumo,listed five key cardinal issues the region would take to the talkshop also stated that the focus of delegates from the South West would be to champion items that would guarantee peace and progress of the zone.

According to him, the delegates from the region would canvass for greater autonomy for the South West, champion the call for true federalism as well as fiscal autonomy and resource control.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Delta Monarch Performs Groundbreaking For Mother, Child Clinic
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu In London, Urges Africans To Unlock New Pathways for Young People
Share
Copy Link
×