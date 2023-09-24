Patriotism Will Hasten Nigeria’s Development –Idahosa

The Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and founder, God First Ministry, Archbishop Elect, Isaac Idahosa, has said that Nigeria would move forward faster if opposing political players work together for the greater good of the country without minding who takes the credit.

He made the submission on the sidelines of the 34th anniversary celebration of his church which was held in Lagos, adding that the time for political rivalry is over and political actors must work together to birth the Renewed Hope Agenda of Nigeria’s President.

“Politics is over. It’s now time for governance. We can’t have two presidents. So, we must team up, join our hands together to make sure that the president succeeds in his renewed hope agenda,” he stated Speaking on the outcome of the last general elections, Idahosa said that he is in no way relenting on his aspirations as a politician and expressed optimism for his success in the near future.

He shared:”Whatever it would take for Nigeria to advance is what we are up to. We must learn to support who is there to ensure that Nigeria moves forward.” He disclosed further that he has cultivated the capacity and the ability to draw a line between ministry and politics; and went further to say that when God endows a person with potentials and capacity; He brings the person to test on those potentials and capacities.

“People say politics is a dirty game; I say well, I have the washing machine. We can do it differently, unbiased without bitterness and that is why you find throughout my politicking campaign, we were all about issues. We are in it. Consistency is the game. We are in it to win. Like I mentioned before, we are still working hard.

We just made a lot of commitment to ensuring that there is equity, fairness and justice,” Idahosa said. Recounting his experience in ministry in the last 34 years, Idahosa revealed that although he had no intentions of becoming a pastor when he went to the school of theology in 1985, he is grateful to God for taking him thus far.

“When I went to Bible School in 85′ I only went to acquire knowledge. I didn’t go there because I wanted to be a pastor,” he said.