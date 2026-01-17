New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 17, 2026
Patriotic Elders President, Bature AbdulAziz, Dies At 76

The President of the National Patriotic Elders Forum for Peace and Unity, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that AbdulAziz died after a brief illness at his Home along Hadejia Road, Kano Metropolitan City, on Saturday, January 17.

Announcing his death, his eldest son, AbdulAziz Bature AbdulAziz, said his father died at 76 years old after a brief illness.

Born in 1950 at Adakawa Quarters in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State, the late Dr Abdulaziz was a well-known business icon and community leader as well as outspoken on National issues.

He was also known for protecting Government policies on the fact that every authority needs Citizens understandings and support to survive.

