Patrick Ugbe, Hit FM CEO: Corporate Nigeria must look beyond Lagos to grow entertainment

Calabar is steadily solidifying its reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading entertainment hubs, thanks to the growing impact of platforms like the Calabar Festive, Calabar Entertainment Conference (CEC) and other major cultural festivals. The CEO of Hit FM, Patrick Ugbe, stated this in a recent interview, pointing out the pivotal role government and private sector initiatives can play in driving the city’s entertainment appeal.

“We already have the Calabar Festival and Carnival, organized by the Cross River State Government since the time of Donald Duke and improved upon by Liyel Imoke. Now, we also have the Calabar Entertainment Conference and Festival, which is private sector-organised, alongside several other private offerings,” Patrick explained. He stressed that while these events have propelled Calabar into the spotlight, their growth requires structured government support and deliberate corporate partnerships.

Ugbe called for deliberate efforts to expand the city’s creative infrastructure, urging the government to create an enabling environment for the private sector. The government should encourage entrepreneurs to develop infrastructure and facilities that will support growth in the sector. Corporate Nigeria also needs to look beyond Lagos into other parts of the country and deliberately collaborate to grow entertainment events. Nigeria does not begin and end in Lagos,” he said.

He also noted that partnerships between private stakeholders and public institutions could transform the entertainment landscape. “Deliberate actions from different partners will help improve the quality and appeal of the offering,” he advised.

