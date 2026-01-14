Patrick Speech & Learning Centre Urges Govt, Media To Deepen Autism Inclusion

The Executive Director of Patrick Speech and Language Centre (PSLC) and Pure Souls Learning Foundation, Mrs Dotun Akande, has called on the government and the media to play stronger, more intentional roles in autism care and other developmental health challenges to enable inclusion over the next two decades.

Akande made this call when a team from the PSLC paid a courtesy visit to the New Telegraph yesterday.

The visiting delegation included Mrs Akande, Member, Board of Trustees and Assistant Head of School, Dr Delphine Misan-Arenyeka; Assistant Head of PSLC, Mr Gbenga Kehinde, and Volunteer Media Consultant, Mrs Kikelomo Oduyebo.

Mrs Akande explained that the visit was both a thank-you gesture and a call to partnership, noting that New Telegraph has consistently amplified PSLC’s work since its early years, adding that the centre, established over 20 years ago as Nigeria’s first dedicated autism-focused centre for children and adults, has supported more than 100 families physically and over 1,000 families virtually.

“Autism is still a mirage to many people. We came to say thank you and to invite you to walk with us as we roll out our 2026 programmes and chart the next 20 years,” she said.

She outlined PSLC’s four pillars for the future: policy engagement and enforcement, skills and talent development, employability for adults with autism, and sustained advocacy for social inclusion. According to her, the government must move beyond rhetoric to capacity building, inclusive policies, and enforcement that truly serve persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Dr. Misan-Arenyeka reinforced this position, stressing the global principle of disability advocacy: “Nothing about us without us.” She criticised policies made without the input of persons living with disabilities and their families, adding that intellectual and developmental disabilities often suffer neglect because they are not physically visible.

“Whether society likes it or not, we are here to stay. The sooner we integrate persons with autism and other developmental challenges, the better for everyone,” she said, calling for inclusive education, teacher training, accessible infrastructure, and practical implementation of disability laws.

Responding, Deputy Editor, Sunday Telegraph, Dr Biyi Adegoroye, assured PSLC of New Telegraph’s continued support, describing the cause as a public service responsibility. “Policy formulation must be bottom-up. You cannot sit in Abuja and decide for people in Badagry without involving them,” he said.

He pledged ongoing media advocacy, interviews, programme coverage, and editorial support to help amplify PSLC’s message and influence policy conversations.