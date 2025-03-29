Patrick Doyle: Real Estate New Money Laundering In Nigeria

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle has alleged that the real estate industry has become one of the leading forms of money laundering in Nigeria.

The renowned actor made this claim while speaking in an interview on Echo Room, which is hosted by media personality Quincy Jones.

Doyle lamented numerous completed and uninhabited houses in the nation’s capital, Abuja and the Lekki axis of Lagos State due to high prices.

He said, “If you go to Abuja and many estates in the Lekki corridor, you will see plenty of houses completed and uninhabited.

“So, if it’s the prices that are too high, how come people are still building and they are not being occupied? That should tell you something.

“It’s funny because real estate has become one of the leading forms of money laundering. A lot of it is illegal money finding expression in the construction industry.

“It’s artificial. It beats my imagination how we have so many uncompleted buildings in a place where there is a shortage of housing for people. But there are a lot of empty estates. Go to Abuja, it’s crazy.

“That only tells you that people are just using money that has been stolen to store up value, hoping that one day they will sell.

“Didn’t you hear about the man who has about 7,000 apartments in one estate in Abuja? It’s better to use the money to build something than to store it in the house where rats are.”

