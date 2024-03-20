New Telegraph

March 20, 2024
Patrick Doyle Criticises ‘What God Cannot Do Doesn’t Exist’ Slogan

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Patrick Doyle, has criticised the widely use of a particular Christian slogan, “What God cannot do doesn’t exist.”

Taking to his Facebook page, Doyle shared his thoughts on the religious slogan, saying it is used to conceal stubbornness among individuals to acknowledge what he terms as their folly.

He argued that despite the slogan being deemed as ‘silly,’ many continue to use it fervently in their expressions of faith.

He said, “Some people are just too obstinate to admit their folly. Even after that slogan ‘What God cannot do doesn’t exist’ has been proven to be silly, they still continue to chant it”.

