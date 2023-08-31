Patrick Doyle Calls Out Burna Boy, Says Is Arrogant Obnoxious Monster

Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle has expressed his disgust with the Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy as he describes him as a monster.

According to Patrick, Burna Boy isn’t all deserving of the credit they were giving him because he hadn’t done anything remotely great.

This is due to his conviction that great musicians like Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo, Mabel Fashek, and others have already navigated the difficult terrain of music.

The actor also advised upcoming and fast-rising artists on the importance of humility and showing respect to their legends who have paved the way for them in the industry.

He further concluded that people should not contribute to the birth of an arrogant and obnoxious monster like Burna Boy.

He said, “The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly.

“Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great. He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past. They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors.

“Great artistes like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, I, k. Dairo and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s.

“Greatness and great feats don’t exist in a vacuum. Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.”