Patricia Onumonu My Husband, My Biggest Support

One of Nigeria’s respected fashion brands, Trish O Couture, recently clocked 18 years on the Nigerian fashion scene. The founder and creative director, Lady Dr. Patricia Onumonu, fondly known as Trish O, reflects on her journey of elegance, evolution, and empowerment. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she talks about her brand’s growth, the challenges that shaped her, and the exciting launch of her new luxury jewellery line

How does it feel reaching this incredible 18 years on this journey?

It feels surreal. 18 years in any business, especially in fashion, is no small feat. I feel grateful to God for the journey, the highs, the challenges, and everything in between. This anniversary is not just about the brand; it’s about growth, resilience, and grace. Looking back, I can say we’ve come a long way, and the best is yet to come.

This is 18 years after and we all know that balancing creativity, running a business and meeting family needs is never easy. What would you say is your biggest support in balancing all?

It takes grace, structure, and a strong support system. My husband has been my biggest supporter from day one, my backbone. He understands my passion and helps me stay balanced. Without him, there would be no Trish O Couture as it stands today.

What lessons have this 18-year journey taught you?

Never underestimate anyone. My mother and mother-in-law always say, “Nobody knows tomorrow.” Life changes constantly. You just have to stay humble, focused, and ready to evolve. I’ve learned that success is not just about talent but also about consistency, integrity, and kindness.

You’ve often spoken about how many talented designers go unrecognised in Nigeria. What’s your view on that today?

It’s true. Many designers and creatives are underestimated. In our industry, people often think you have to be in a certain kind of clique before you’re acknowledged but I believe in giving opportunities to those still growing.

The Nigerian fashion industry should support emerging talents just as much as established names. That’s how we build a sustainable creative ecosystem.

Are there people who supported or inspired you along the way?

Of course! People like Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, founder of African Fashion Week London. I met her about 14 years ago, when I showcased in the UK. She welcomed me with so much warmth and believed in my potential.

She has always supported young designers and continues to do so today. I’m truly grateful for women like her who uplift others.

How would you describe the brand’s evolution over the years?

The brand has matured beautifully. We started out creating very dramatic, fairy tale-inspired pieces and gradually evolved into a refined luxury brand known for sophistication and craftsmanship. Our clientele has expanded globally, and we’ve diversified from couture fashion into luxury interiors, creating a full lifestyle experience that celebrates beauty in every form.

What inspired the launch of your new jewellery line, Lady Trish Diamonds?

Lady Trish Diamonds was borne out of my love for timeless luxury and the desire to create something personal and lasting. Over the years, many of my clients would ask for accessories that complement our couture pieces, and I thought, why not create something elegant, authentic, and made with the same attention to detail as our fashion?

This collection celebrates the modern woman- bold, confident, and effortlessly classy. Each piece is crafted to make her feel beautiful and empowered.

What makes Lady Trish Diamonds different from other jewellery lines?

It’s a true extension of the Trish O Couture brand, rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and emotion. Every piece tells a story. We use fine materials and timeless designs that reflect African elegance with a global touch.

It’s not just jewellery; it’s an experience of luxury, passion, and artistry.

What were some of the challenges you faced in your early years as a designer?

There were several- managing workers, power supply, and trying to align production with the creative vision. Building a reliable team was especially tough.

But consistency and faith kept me going. With time, through hard work, quality, and referrals from happy clients, the brand began to grow organically. Your designs are known for their blend of luxury, femininity, and cultural elegance.

What inspires your creativity?

My creative process always begins with the woman I’m designing for, her story, mood, and strength. I start with sketches, then move to fabrics and embellishments, and work closely with my team in the atelier.

I’m constantly inspired by the things I see every day; life, people, and my surroundings, all influence my designs.

Tell us a bit about your background. Where did you study and how did it shape your journey?

I studied Philosophy at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). I was a beauty queen during my time there in the University (laughs).

That experience gave me confidence and taught me the importance of presentation, something that naturally translated into my fashion career.

And finally, what’s next for Trish O Couture and Lady Trish Diamonds?

This is a new chapter. We’re expanding internationally, creating more lifestyle collections, and pushing Lady Trish Diamonds into the global market.

I want both brands to be recognised not just for fashion and jewellery but for what they represent-elegance, empowerment, and timeless creativity. Above all, I’m thankful for how far we’ve come and excited for what lies ahead. The journey has only just begun.