Patoranking Speaks On Mohbad’s Demise, Says If We’ve Pay Attention To Lyrics

Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known by his stage name Patoranking, has stirred emotions online as he claims that signs from the late Mohbad could have been noticed if people paid attention to his lyrics.

Speaking in a recent interview, Patoranking was asked about Nigerian music and how he contributes to humanity through his songs instead of leading a glamorous life and neglecting his people, unlike some artists.

Responding to the question, he stated that his contribution to music was his connection to the streets and urged people to pay attention to song lyrics.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he used Mohbad as an example, suggesting that if people paid closer attention to his lyrics, they might have noticed signs in Mohbad’s music.

He said, “If we had paid attention to the lyrics, we would have seen signs from Mohbad.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Reacting to his statement, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to comment to his words.

See some reactions below:

@MAYORWATT01: “This is sad we just wanna dance to beat we no too Dey listen to lyrics again facts.”

@SimonEwoh: “Make everybody rest abeg, what really matters is justice for the Mohbad family. Imole as found peace.”

@IamBlaccode: “Music has a way of speaking truths hidden in melodies, how may Nigerians learn to read lyrics when the beat is there to make the craze. Mohbad’s lyrics have been dropping clues all along, weaving stories of life’s ups and downs. Maybe this will make Nigerians learn to read lyrics.”

@DRDammy4: “Abegi enough of these lies, we all have been listening to oladips lyrics b4 now even some of his live chat and he is in some deep shit but nobody cares. Na business as usual, had it been he died completely same thing would’ve been said again now he survived did anybody care?”

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1727934021018030491?s=46