November 26, 2024
Patoranking Pays Tribute To Late Sister, Brother-In-Law

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has paid an heartfelt tribute to his younger sister and brother-in-law, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and industry colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that Patoranking suffered a devastating loss, with his sister, Chioma, and brother-in-law, George Onuabuchi, tragically passing away in an explosion at their home.

In his latest Instagram post, Patoranking honoured his sister and brother-in-law with a brief caption: “Only heaven knows”.

This marks Patoranking’s first social media post since the passing of his sister and brother-in-law, following their funeral service held in Uburu, Ohaozara, Ebonyi State.

