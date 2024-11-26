Patoranking Pays Tribute To Late Sister, Brother-In-Law

Share

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has paid an heartfelt tribute to his younger sister and brother-in-law, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and industry colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that Patoranking suffered a devastating loss, with his sister, Chioma, and brother-in-law, George Onuabuchi, tragically passing away in an explosion at their home.

READ ALSO:

In his latest Instagram post, Patoranking honoured his sister and brother-in-law with a brief caption: “Only heaven knows”.

This marks Patoranking’s first social media post since the passing of his sister and brother-in-law, following their funeral service held in Uburu, Ohaozara, Ebonyi State.

See post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: