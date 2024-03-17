Patoranking Bags Endorsement Deal With Adidas

Popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has bagged a huge endorsement deal with famous apparel company, Adidas.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared the good news with his fans and followers with a video of him pulling up at an Adidas store and trying out some of their products while his famous song, “God Over Everything” played in the background.

Sharing video, he captioned it with a post that reads; “Fear God not man ✌ #adidas #fearofgod”

Fans and followers of patoranking heartily congratulated him in the comment section.

READ ALSO:

See netizens comments below: “The Man She Prayed For said: “Wow, big congrats to him” Michael stated: “Congratulations ..well deserved” Collins noted: “No more Jordan’s and airforces” ahmed_starboy.a wrote: “From orile down to costain celebrate me now I am alive ❤” IP Law Series with Ajah penned: “Nice intellectual property” themajeek reacted: “Everywhere nice normally” irenejob said: “My personal person aka World’s Best ” dapotuburna wrote: “I dey come house WB size 44 active !!!” calvin_starby3sb said: “ Mister strong pantoranking❤️✌️” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire)