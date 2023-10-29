Patoranking: Always In Fresh Styles

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie is the real name of Nigeria’s loved dancehall reggae artiste, Patoranking. He is one of the few music artistes, whose first single wormed it’s way into the heart of many.

Perhaps, this is why many predict that Patoranking won’t be fading out anytime soon. He did not only bring it on with his music, he added cherry on top with his personal style. In many of his videos and on red carpet, he has shown his love for bold gold chains, dark glasses, leather pants, jackets and sometimes, t- shirts.

Always seen in a touch of black. This may be to hide his personality a little but his figure and Shiney style always stand him out from the crowd. He choses a look that is simple but captivating at the same time. Patoranking is always looking like a fresh prince turned reggae singer.

He does not have the image of the regular reggae artistes we have come to know. His short spiky hairstyle is part of what has created a unique image of him in the minds of his fans.