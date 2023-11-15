Patients Stranded, As Labour Leaders Chase Out Staff Of Ogun Teaching Hospital

Patients at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, were on Wednesday left unattended to by doctors and nurses.

Leaders of organized labour in the state had stormed the hospital with canes in their hands, ready to flog out anyone who might want to resume work against the strike action.

The union leaders equally chased out some medical workers at the hospital preventing them from attending to patients.

Our correspondent gathered that union leaders were carrying out the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that workers should embark on an indefinite strike.

Doctors, nurses, midwives, laboratory officials, record keepers, and other staff of the OOUTH were seen returning home, saying “We have joined the strike, no work today.”

Patients and other individuals who visited the facility for whatever reasons were sent back.

As of the time of filing this report, one of the main gates at OOUTH was under lock and key.

One Mrs Abiola Ade, who was at the hospital said, “I came from Abeokuta this morning to pick the result of a test I did last week, but they told me they have joined the strike. So, I will have go to back. This is so annoying.”

Also, one of the nurses, who did not want her name mentioned, stated that the hospital joined the strike on Wednesday and may remain without activities until further notice.

Our correspondent reports that some patients are still sitting within the hospital premises, hoping help could come their ways.