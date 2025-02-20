Patients’ Poor Nutrition Increases Mortality Rates, Others –WASPEN

Share

The West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN) has said inadequate nutritional support increased complications for patients and mortality rates in Nigerian hospitals.

WASPEN noted that many patients in Nigerian hospitals suffer from inadequate nutritional support, resulting in prolonged hospital stays and spending for family members of such a person.

President Teresa Pounds said these at a press conference to herald the 2025 WASPEN Clinical Nutrition Conference on Wednesday. With a Theme: Bridging the gap: ‘Integrating hospital and Community Malnutrition Care in de veloping countries.’

Pounds said poor nutritional support is leading to increased complications and higher mortality rates. She explained that the issue must be addressed urgently. She used the opportunity to call on President Bola Tinubu to make clinical malnutrition a national healthcare priority in Nigerian hospitals.

Pounds, further, maintained that the present government should implement a national policy framework to support specialised clinical nutrition interventions.

