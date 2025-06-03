Patients Of Malnutrition Problem In North Needs Urgent Attention – Mahmud

Share

The Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, Abuja, Muhammad Mahmud, has called for collaborative efforts and support to address the rising number of patients with malnutrition in northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

His remarks were delivered by Dr. Isiaka Lawal at a joint press briefing on Monday organized by the West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN) and National Hospital Abuja.

The briefing preceded the 2025 Clinical Nutrition Conference, themed “Bridging the Gap: Integrating Hospital and Community Malnutrition Care in Developing Countries.”

Mahmud emphasized that malnutrition remains a major challenge in the northern regions, requiring urgent intervention.

He warned that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and North Central states are not immune to the problem.

“From time to time, patients first present at primary care centers when malnutrition is manageable,” he explained.

“But once the condition worsens, they are rushed to the National Hospital for specialized care.”

Under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with WASPEN, Mahmud noted, a multidisciplinary team of experts now supports malnutrition management not only within the hospital but also at community health centers—intervening before patients deteriorate to the point of hospitalization.

“The National Hospital covers Abuja and its surrounding states,” he said.

“Many cancer-prone patients are referred to us from a nearby hospital, arriving with little or no nutritional knowledge. While these referrals are not always from the FCT, a significant number come from the North-West—Kebbi and Sokoto in particular—where poverty drives up the incidence of malnutrition.”

According to Professor Mahmud, the hospital maintains a steering committee responsible for coordinating malnutrition care.

“Our Department of Diabetics works closely with this committee,” he explained. “Whenever a patient with malnutrition is admitted—whether a pediatric case or an adult requiring major surgery—this multidisciplinary group ensures they receive appropriate nutritional support before and after surgery.”

He added that, with the incoming WASPEN conference and existing collaboration, they aim to strengthen on-the-ground capabilities and improve overall malnutrition management.

Theresa Pound, Founder and President of WASPEN, underscored the urgent need for a structured national response to malnutrition within healthcare facilities—particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and surgical patients.

“We must move beyond community-only interventions,” she argued. “Malnutrition is also rampant in our hospitals, yet it often goes unrecognized and unaddressed. Our goal is to change that by supporting hospitals with training, research, and institutional frameworks for effective nutrition care.”

Pound announced that the conference will begin with a pre-conference workshop on June 17, followed by the main sessions on June 18 and 19.

It will convene health professionals, policymakers, and institutional leaders from across Nigeria and West Africa. Presentations from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and Nutrition Society of Nigeria, among others, will focus on practical strategies to ensure seamless care between hospitals and communities.

Citing progress at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) following a similar intervention, Pound urged the Federal Ministry of Health to institutionalize hospital-based nutrition practices by establishing a national technical task force.

“We are calling on the Ministry of Health to partner with us in setting up a multidisciplinary task force—including dietitians, physicians, nurses, and pharmacists—charged with designing and implementing nutrition-care policies in hospitals nationwide,” she said.

She warned that without proper nutrition screening at admission, many patients miss timely interventions, leading to longer hospital stays, slower recovery, and worse outcomes.

“It is not enough simply to identify malnutrition. We need affordable, locally manufactured nutrition products to treat these patients,” Dr. Pound added. “Regarding the federal government’s record in healthcare, I believe progress is being made, but attention must turn to nutrition.”

Pound also called for collaborative research proposals to other institutions to gather robust data on the prevalence and incidence of malnutrition among hospitalized patients.

“We firmly believe in a multidisciplinary team approach, led by a physician,” she said. “That is why we have invited the NMA President to attend the conference and present on nutrition from the physician’s perspective.”

Share