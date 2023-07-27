Patients In LASUTH Stranded As Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike

As doctors under the aegies National As- sociation of Resident Doctors (NARD) began their indefinite strike yesterday, many patients that sought care at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, were stranded.

Based on the limited number of medical doctors on ground in LASUTH, the majority of the patients were not attended to by doctors. On his part, the National President, NARD, Dr Emeka Orji, said the preliminary report that, “we have received is that our members are complying; however, we are still studying the situation. It will take us 48 hours to share a memo of compliance.”

Investigations by the New Telegraph showed that although, other category of doctors including consultants, medical officers and were on ground their number couldn’t match the large number of patients at the facility.

Reacting to the development, President, Association of Resident Doctors in (ARD-LASUTH), Dr. Salmon Abeeb, said members of NARD in LASUTH have compled with the directive to embark on the strike. He said: “We are part of the strike. The NARD President is currently in LASUITE. We are hosting the NARD. So, all doctors in Nigeria are in LASUTH.”