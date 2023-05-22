Patients Decry Non Functioning Of MRI, Other Medical Equipment At State Specialist, UMTH Maiduguri

Patients have decried the non-functioning of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), machines, and other medical equipment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Borno State-owned State Specialists Hospital (SSH), both in Maiduguri and called on the Management of the UMTH and Governor Babagana Zulum to do something and repair the machines.

It could be recalled that the Cancer centre including the MRI machine was among the projects recently commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari during his last visit to Maiduguri in March this year.

Patients took the risk of traveling from Maiduguri to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital to conduct MRI scanning despite the threat of Boko Haram insurgents, bad road, and their health conditions.

A patient, Muhammed Mohammed said, ” I was asked to conduct an MRI scan by my doctor at UMTH but when I went for the scan, the officials of the Radiology department in charge of MRI machine in the hospital said their machine is not functioning and asked me to go state specialists hospital where I was also told that the machine is not functioning too and that I should either go to Damaturu or Gombe for the scanning.”

” I call on the Governor of the people, Governor Babagana Zulum, and the Chief Medical Director (CMD), of UMTH, Prof Ahmed Ahijo to do something quickly to repair the MRI machines and other equipment such Ultra Sound Scanning machine to bring succour to the people of the state, as only a few of the USSM are workings”, he added.

He said desire the risk involved in traveling outside Maiduguri for the scan and the cost of the test,, he had to pass the night in Damaturu where he incurred additional expenses of hotel accommodation, as he spent the whole day in. Damaturu could not ravel because it was after 600pm that he collected the result.

Another parent, Hadiza Bulama said “It is unfortunate for us to travel from Maiduguri to Damaturu for MRI scanning, the most unfortunate thing I observed was on that day all of us in the queue, 7 of us, were from Maiduguri. I, therefore call our listening Governor to do something urgently.”

” I left Damaturu after 5 pm and I took the risk of traveling in the late hours and over speeding to beat the time of closure of the Machines Damaturu road”, She added.

When our correspondent contacted an official of the Yobe State Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, Department of Radiologists, who does not want his name in print said they received at least 3 to 5 patients daily either state Specialist Hospital Maiduguri or UMTH.