Patients Beg For Functional X-Ray Machine At Katsina Hospital

Patients of the Turai Yar’adua Maternity and Children Hospital in the Katsina metropolis have appealed to the state government to provide a functional X-ray machine in the hospital.

The patients made the appeal while expressing their concerns in Katsina at the weekend. During a visit to the hospital, some of the patients said that for about five months now, the X-ray machine in the hospital was no longer working.

One of the patients, Bala Abubakar, said the machine was working perfectly before, but later it developed a problem.

He said: “About five months ago, I was here with a patient who required an X-ray, but we were told that the machine was faulty, so we had to take him to the general hospital.

“A big government hospital such as Turai, I can’t believe an X-ray machine will develop a problem, and spend about five months without being fixed or replaced.

“The government should please provide and install a new X-ray machine or repair the one they already have.”

Another patient, Amina Balarabe, who narrated a similar experience, appealed to the governor to, as a matter of urgency, do something to fix the x-ray machine.

