Patients Accuse UBTH Staff Of Diverting Medical Bills’ Funds

A shocking scandal is currently rocking the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where members of staff have been accused of diverting funds donated by Governor Monday Okpebholo to settle a patient’s medical bills.

Mr. Umoru Imokha Abdulahi, from Aganebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, whose wife went through a cesarean section at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH on March 20, 2025 was detained with her newborn baby over unpaid medical bills totaling N330,000, despite paying N200,000 initially deposit.

Umoru Abdulahi had earlier appealed for help from kind-hearted Nigerians. The appeal got the attention of Governor Monday Okpebholo, who promptly sent Dr. Precious Ogboru, Special Adviser on Health Matters, and Mr. James Iorkusah, Executive Assistant to the Governor to pay the outstanding bills for Abdulahi.

However, according to Abdulahi, on April 12, the hospital staff asked him to pay whatever amount he could raise and he managed to gather an extra 40, 000 with help from friends and relatives making it a total of #240,000.

