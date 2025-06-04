Patience Ozokwor Reacts After Being Accused Of Taking A Widow’s Land

Share

Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor has taken to her social media page to react after a widow and her daughter accused her of taking their land because they don’t have a son.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the widow and her daughter claimed that the movie star had grabbed her late husband’s land without consent which has sparked mixed reactions from netizens and other sympathisers.

Reacting, Patience Ozokwor noted that the said land had been sold to her 15 years ago.

According to her, the previous owner had tried to play her a fast one by selling a plot out of her own land, upon which she reacted by fencing it off.

However, the previous owner (the daughter and the widow) came online to cry and claim that she was taking the land from them.

She wrote: “In 2010 – 15 years ago, I bought a piece of land.

“The land owner was aware of the sale. In fact, she was the one who approached my agent to help her find a buyer

“Fast forward last year, 14 years later. The previous owner decided it was a great idea to sell a plot out of my land without my knowledge

READ ALSO:

“I got information, went and fenced my land. Next thing I see, the owner and her daughter on social media crying and accusing me of taking the only land their husband and father left them.

“This is blackmail, fraud and malicious intent. I am marvelled that they could viciously lie and castigate me for their own selfish intent. They are using my name to trend and get pity from people. I see that their plans are working because some people are donating to them and calling me unprintable names.

“As social media is not a court, I am pursuing legal means to vindicate my name because it took years to build and is my source of livelihood. There is so much more that I could have done, but I chose to let the law take its cause.

“I am disappointed that some other bloggers reposted and shared the content without due diligence. Now I say to you “Meet Me in Court”.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me on this incident. I appreciate you all.

#MamaGLovers”

See post below:

Share