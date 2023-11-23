Patience Ozokwo Speaks On Actors Begging For Financial Help

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has opened up on why some Nigerian actors come online to beg for financial help.

Speaking about the reason why actors come out to beg for help, Patience Ozokwo maintained that most of these actors spend their life savings on sickness when they start having the hope that they will be better.

However, when the resources get exhausted, they come out to beg for help.

She also added that a lot of people have the perception that all actors are rich and always want to receive from them hence making it hard for actors.

She finally concluded that actors live expensive lifestyles called packaging and hence spend most of their money on clothes so as to not repeat clothes again making them financially exhausted.