Patience Ozokwo Celebrates First Daugter’s Birthday, Recounts How She Almost Lost Her

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G has taken to her social media page to celebrate the birthday of her first daughter as she recounts how she almost lost her to the cold arms of death.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the thespian actor shared a photo of herself with her daughter, reflecting on a challenging time when her daughter, at the age of 9, faced with a life-threatening situation.

Speaking further, she narrated the miraculous revival that occurred through God’s mercy, stressing that they had to spend three months in the hospital, fervently praying for a miracle.

Celebrating her daughter’s birthday, Patience extended prayers and sincere blessings, expressing gratitude for the precious gift of her daughter’s life.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to you, my precious daughter. This day always comes with beautiful memories of God’s blessings to us as a family. We almost lost you when you were 9, but mercy said no.

“I remember spending 3 months with you in the hospital and praying hard for a miracle that God graciously granted. I celebrate the greatness you are. Of course, a Lioness has to birth a Lioness.

“You bring me so much joy, my darling daughter, and I can confidently say that I have a best friend in YOU. You will always have my blessings, my girl. The womb that birthed you rejoices at your greatestness. We celebrate you today and always”