Patience Ozokwo Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree From UK Varsity

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has expressed overwhelming joy after she received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Theatre and Media Arts in the United Kingdom (UK),

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the award conferred by Achievers Networks Academy, UK, also honoured Yoruba film legends, Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko for their outstanding contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The ceremony which was held on Saturday at the Aderinokun Lecture Theatre, University of Lagos, Akoka was attended by dignitaries, celebrities, family, and friends.

The honorees were celebrated for their pivotal roles in shaping Nollywood into a global phenomenon. Their enduring legacy includes iconic performances, mentorship of emerging talents, and promotion of African culture through film.

Taking to her Instagram page, Patience Ozokwo, shared her excitement by posting clips from the event describing the moment as a movie.

She wrote: “Today was like a movie

Honorary Doctorate Degree

Thank you Unilag

Thank you.”

Fans and colleagues have flooded her page with congratulatory messages, praising her for her well-deserved recognition.

