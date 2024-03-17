Patience Key: Testing her might against Edo strong men

When the Edo State Governorship election scheduled for September this year, takes place, one person of interest to nigerians and women in particular would be Madam Patience Key. She has joined the Edo governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). Key, also the President, Nigerians in Diaspora Chamber of Commerce, would be confronting the behemoths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party, (LP), who have all chosen formidable candidates for the Osadebey House, soon to be vacated by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Key, represented by Mr Jagaba Silas, purchased the party’s Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms at the National Secretariat in Abuja last week. Silas told newsmen that the aspirant had all that was needed to turnaround the fortunes of Edo. He said that Key would ensure that the people enjoyed dividends of democracy if given the mandate in the September poll. “Key has the love for the people and she’s coming to create wealth for the people of Edo.

“Like she always says, Key has done her feasibility studies, home and abroad; she has come to know things that are needed to be done to create wealth for Edo people, especially in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing. “She is coming to harness the state natural resources to revive and boost its manufacturing sector for job creation and economic development. “Edo people will experience governance, not the day-to-day governance that they know about our politicians. They will experience what is meant to be governed and every bit under Madam Key’s governance,’’ Silas said. Key, also the former Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Americas, U.S was the only aspirant of the party, for the election so far. Key has already promised to provide a visionary leadership that will take the state to a greater height. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she said that her decision to contest for the election was to impact on the people’s lives and to show that women had the capacity to turn around things in the country.

“To provide impactful governance, we need to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria because women are more endowed to provide good governance. “Edo people will experience transparent, visionary and people oriented service with me as their governor and I believe that good governance is not a miracle, but intentional decision to do good,’’ she said. Key said that the state was endowed with human and natural resources, adding that the resources would be explored to position it among the top states in terms of socio-economic development. “In the past, our people do complain of not having a better choice among candidates as responsible for the emergence of leaders who do not care much about the masses, but with me on board, the solution is now here,’’ she said. She said that the state needed a visionary leadership to improve on its present state of development. “It is going to be a win-win situation for all parts of the state and residents in general because everyone contributes for the growth of the economy and should be fairly treated,’’ she said. Key said she had already mapped out the strategies to defeat other contestants, adding that power of incumbency was no threat to her as she had the support of the people at the grassroots. “The criteria for electing people into key political positions should be their competence and capability and not where they come from. “For me, yes, it’s a good thing, but then we should most importantly look at capacity, antecedents, before trusting the person with power,’’ she said