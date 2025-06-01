Patience Jonathan Bags Doctorate Degree

Share

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Psychology (Guidance and Counselling) by the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Her media adviser, Chris Okeke, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Speaking during the university’s 43rd Postgraduate Convocation Ceremony, Dr. Jonathan encouraged Nigerian women and youths to embrace lifelong learning, emphasizing that it is never too late to pursue academic dreams.

“I believe that no age is too late to achieve your academic goals, whether you are young or old. If I can do it, you can too,” she said.

“Even in retirement, you’re not too old to go back to school. Education provides the opportunity to refresh the brain and learn new things.”

She further noted that quality education is a catalyst for societal development, urging women and young people to strive to become the best version of themselves through access to education.

Dr. Jonathan dedicated her academic achievement to Nigerian women, pledging to intensify her advocacy for the welfare of vulnerable groups, especially women, children, and the youth.

She promised to continue promoting dialogue and initiatives aimed at building a more inclusive and equitable society.

On her motivation and perseverance throughout the programme, she said: “I am very grateful to the Almighty God who made today a reality. He saw me through the programme, and I am very happy today.”

She also expressed heartfelt appreciation to her husband, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, for his unwavering support and guidance throughout her academic journey.

“I also thank my lovely children for their understanding and love, and I appreciate all my friends for their encouragement,” she added.

Dr. Jonathan said she was filled with joy and fulfillment, describing the degree as a personal milestone and a renewed commitment to service.

