Patience Jonathan And Her Workers

Share

As First Lady between 2010 and 2015, Dame Patience Jonathan was always in the news. She built a wall of defence around her husband especially when it became crystal clear that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan planned to run again in 2015. Out of power, she has remained in circulation still supporting her husband’s politics without shedding blood.

Mrs Jonathan comes across as a woman of peace and she has lived with the name “Mama Peace”. Expectations are that she will remain as peaceful as a dove. Unfortunately, she is in the news again, for the wrong reason.

The former First Lady is alleged to have kept some of her former workers to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Okaka in Bayelsa State following the disappearance of some of her personal belongings, especially expensive jewelleries. The 15 workers (adult male and female), were charged with stealing seven gold bangles, five Samsung air conditioners, two sets of upholstery chairs, six units of Samsung flat-screen television sets, all valued at N200 million.

They were also accused of armed robbery and murder. What has made the case a big issue is that the workers have been in custody since 2019. Members of their respective families believe they are staying too long in detention and cannot understand why the case has been adjourned more than 40 times.

While they are entitled to their fears, the Nigerian Correctional Service has come out to defend the long stay in custody as legal, insisting that in the last one month, the accused have been in court three times, on March 10 and 11 and again on April 3, 2005. This counters the stance that the postponements were always because the police prosecutors were either unable to show up or had been transferred out of Bayelsa State.

Mrs Jonathan has also been accused by some family members of the victims of allowing torture to be meted out on the detained workers. According to them, some of the harrowing sessions took place right inside Dr. Jonathan’s Nikton Road, Kpansia, Yenagoa residence.

While it is criminal to steal, Justice is better served at the appropriate time. That the trial has been ongoing for six years, does not speak well of our judiciary

This sounds unbelievable that while the former president appears in different countries as a roving deal maker and statesman, his house has become a Gestapo like torture chamber.

It is possible that the painful sessions, if indeed true, are organised in his absence. Maybe, just maybe. Curiously, the accused represent one Nigeria, from their different backgrounds.

They are Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Enuka Cosmas, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Sahabi Liman, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah and Precious Kingsley. The others are Tamunosiki Achese, Salomi Wariboko, Sunday Reginald, Boma Oba, Vivian Golden and Emeka Benson. The media is awash with emphasis on the jewelleries. And this is not good for the image of the Jonathan family.

Dr. Jonathan is considered as one of the very few politicians who did not go about amassing uncommon wealth. He is believed not to own a house outside Nigeria. Mrs Jonathan, who owns Aridolf Hotel, Yenagoa, did not rise beyond the position of Permanent Secretary, in the Bayelsa Civil Service.

Her salary would not have been enough to compete with Hollywood stars, Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, Elizabeth Taylor and Barbara Hutton. The former First Lady did not have the personal deep pockets of Hillary Clinton, wife of ex-United States President Bill Clinton. As a lawyer, writer, Senator and Secretary of State, Hillary earned enough to purchase a 4.25 rough Kahn Canary diamond.

Madame Wellington Koo was once First Lady of China, she made her money outside the government and had any jewellery she admired. Grace Kelly could shake Cartier or Van Cleef and Apples. Barbara Hutton was married to a Prince. They could account for their spending. The same may not be said of Mrs Jonathan.

While we condemn any act of stealing or the extreme case of armed robbery, it also does not speak well of the accuser that her wardrobe contains jewelleries worth millions of naira which her status as a First Lady and Permanent Secretary cannot defend.

This case brings back memories of former Filipino First Lady, Imelda Marcos, known by her people as “Lovely Imelda”, for her huge jewellery collections that gave rise to Malacañang, Hawaii and Roumeliotes collections.

Another First Lady, Tien Sunarto of Indonesia, owned hotels in South-East Asia and was better addressed as Tien Percent. Dame Patience should continue to pursue the path of peace and stay away from controversies.

Her husband does not need this kind of distraction, outside power. If what it will take to clear her name is to fast track the trial of the 15 workers, let it happen soonest. While it is criminal to steal, Justice is better served at the appropriate time.

That the trial has been ongoing for six years, does not speak well of our judiciary. Perhaps, if this trial had been concluded early enough, the Jonathans would be sleeping well. Now, it does appear, sleep will elude them, until judgment is passed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

