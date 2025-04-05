Patience Igbiti: African countries don’t take care of special athletes

Share

Six-time world record holder in powerlifting and one of the Ambassadors of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, Patience Aghimile Igbiti, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Uyo, said it was tough as a special athlete while competing and now as a coach. Excerpts:

What has been your involvement with the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival?

We are here for the first in kind sports festival in Niger Delta. I’m here as a coach, officiating official and also one of the ambassadors of Niger Delta Sports Festival.

Can you tell us your journey into the game of powerlifting?

It has been a long journey. The first female national athlete, the first international athlete for West Africa, female, that set a world record, a world record when I was training as an athlete. Now, many years after 2004 precisely, I became the state coach of Edo State powerlifting. In 2009, I was made the first female national coach in Nigeria for para powerlifting. It has been a tough time but glory and honor be to the Almighty God. I will say as I continue to beat it, God continue to answer. The journey was not easy as an athlete, now a coach for many years now, and God has been faithful both home and abroad.

Despite making Nigeria proud, the special athletes have not been able to experience same support as the able bodied people, why this?

Let me say, not even in Nigeria alone, I married a Ghanaian. When I got to Ghana last year, I was telling my husband, I always meet Ghanaians in competitions. I thought it was their government that had been sponsoring them, but I was wrong. A coach walked up to me and said I have been her mentor and I must teach her everything I know. The next thing she was like, you people are lucky in Nigeria, your government always sponsor you people to games, I was like, don’t even go there. It’s because we put the sports at heart and we are doing it from our hearts. That’s why you are seeing us competing and thinking it has been the government taking care of us, no, they don’t really care about us. See the same thing is going on in Ghana and I confirmed it when I go to Ghana. I don’t know if it is a phobia or sickness all over Africa. They don’t cater for special people, I will not call them disabled because we are not disabled. If they know the real meaning of disabled they will not be calling anybody disabled all over Africa. They don’t have anything to write home about the way they are treating special people and those are the people they cherish in western world but in this part of the world, especially Nigeria, this is my country, they are worse they are not taking care of special people at all.

After the last Paralympics, there was a little celebration among the athletes with gifts coming here and there, how would you describe that?

Let me say first of all, kudos to my first lady, the wife of the president of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, because she really shocked us. Well, let me say they shock the athletes. The problem we’re having again in Nigeria, they are not taking care of the coaches. Are we slaves? If there’s no coach, there are no athletes. Can they take themselves to competition and compete? They didn’t know the sleepiest nights we are facing as a coach for your athletes to get to that apex. But they don’t care. After the laurel, after Nigerian come to the top, it is always athletes they are facing, they should stop this thing. The coaches are crying, they are crying internally. This is not good. And that will affect us very soon in any tournament outside the world. Outside Nigeria, it might be affecting them because they are not taking care of the coaches. They should come and take care of the coaches and take care of the athletes. They should think about special people first. In the Western world, reason, even special people are in the center of whatever they are doing. Like Germany now, they don’t joke with special people. Before they would think about everybody, they would put special people first in whatever they want to do. But not in Africa. My country is the worst. Nigeria.

Let’s discuss the last Paralympics, it was not like the previous games, what went wrong?

Number one, preparation. I will not lie to you, I was once an athlete, I’m a coach now. In my time, anytime competition is coming up, we’ll be in camp for six good months, preparing. No holiday, if Easter meets you in the camp you will stay in camp and do your Easter, if Christmas meets you in the camp you will do it there, no break Then I move to coaching, the same thing. But now, things have already changed. Paralympic Games, three months. It will be difficult to achieve same result as before.

Can you describe life as an athlete, a coach and also as a mother?

It’s not easy. I am married to a Ghanaian. Before he released me to come for this, I’ve been begging since January. He was like, I will miss you. Finally released me at the end of February. Remember the main Festival is still coming, so it was like ‘so I won’t see you till June?’ so he agreed to come to Nigeria. So it has not been an easy ride. But thank God again and for me to marry my husband, my friend, and my father. He has been supportive of what I am doing and I am grateful.

You now have a grown up daughter, when you look at her, what comes to your mind?

Happiness and joy.

What do you think we need to do to take the sport to another level and the height expected?

I want to tell the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, to the administrators in sports, I am pleading now, because they have tagged the special people as very stubborn. We are not stubborn, we are not wicked. We know our rights. If you can give us our rights, they will get the best out of us. Please, I am pleading, they should put us first when it comes to sports in Nigeria. Majority of us are breadwinners of our homes, both male and female. They should put us where we can have something to care for ourselves. We take this sport as a career, it’s a career to me. Unlike the Western world, they have what they are doing in the office. Their government get them work in the office. How many special people are you seeing in the office working? It’s just God’s grace. How many of us can raise the money to send ourselves to university? Becoming lawyer, judge, doctors or engineer? If you even become a lawyer and a doctor, who is going to give special person job? They don’t. But it’s happening in Western world. Special person can be a doctor treating a patient, even while he or she is on wheelchair or crutches. But now here in Nigeria, that barrier is so much. They should take that barrier away. We are also human. We are not ghosts. They should treat us the way they are treating other people. And they should put us first and come and see the best of the special people.

