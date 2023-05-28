Patience (2)

The next day, his employment letter came out. What do you think was the cause of the man’s death? Im- patience. Gahazi was greedy. 2 Kings 5:19.21. Many people are greedy today. I won’t be like Mr. “A” and Mr. “B” in the process to be like them. May you not involve yourself in an evil act that can lead to your death like Gehazi went out with leprosy.

To endure the challenge, if you don’t have a divine encounter with God, you will be deceived not to wait patiently unto God. If you want to be wise, work with the wise. If you work with those who want to make it by force before you will know you will join them or make friends with armed robbers. Before you know it, they will teach you to join them.

You should know that there is no way you can give out what you don’t have. Beware of those you work with. Many Christians do not know what God says concerning when we are facing challenges, and how to come out of it. That is why when they face challenges it seems as if everything is finished. Study the word of God and be wise.

Jesus said “I am the way.” He also said “Come unto me.” The only way out is to allow Jesus to take control of everything you are doing in life and seek Him always. We Christians should know that the beginning of everything always seems rough, but those who are able to endure it and wait patiently will always rejoice at last.

The Bible says that he that observes weather shall not sow. There is hope for the righteous, for the Bible says “And the men of the city said unto Elisha. Behold I pray thee. The situation of this city is pleasant as my Lord sees, but the water is naughty and the ground barren.