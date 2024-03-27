Pathways to Nigeria’s agribusiness revival, food security –Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged government to implement new sustainable agric policies that would target the revival and resuscitation of the country’s agriculture, saying that agriculture has moved from just planting and harvesting to commerce and business lifeline. Obasanjo who was the guest speaker also delivered the keynote speech at the official opening session of the 9th Agrofood & Plastprintpack nternational Exhibition & Conference in Lagos, yesterday, said that the present government must introduce policy stimulation and impetus that would turn around and galvanise the fortunes of agribusiness in the country for Nigeria to achieve sustainable food security and productivity.

According to him, Nigerian farmers are yearning for policy sustainability, single digit interest rate, ban on importation of agric products from abroad, policy monitoring, research and development in agribusiness and others. Obasanjo said: “Food security start with availability to be able to produce enough.

Affordability! We must be able to get everybody who needs foods to be able to get food that they need even when we have produced enough. When there is affordability we need food to be where it’s needed otherwise, we are not improving in agriculture. And then, we have about almost 40 per cent of our food, particularly, fruits and others going to waste, after exposure to lack of proper storage facilities.

This is too bad. “So food security and nutrition security makes agro food important; makes agribusiness important. We have employment. We have a teeming population and the problem we have is over youths going over the desert and risking their lives over the Mediterranean. “What can we do to give them enough employment at home? And the area that is sure to provide employment for our teeming population of youths is agribusiness. When you are talking about agriculture, many of them are not willing to go to the farms.

They would rather go into what they call entertainment industry.” The former President added: “When you ask farmers to go to commercial bank and get loan at the rate of 25 per cent, then you are not helping farmers or you are not helping your country don’t let us deceive ourselves. “We have to make agriculture glamorous to our teeming unemployed youths. We need to make the rural areas very attractive to them.”